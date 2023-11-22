KOC To Elect New Board On 3Rd Dec.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- The General Assembly of the Kuwait Olympic Committee (KOC) on Wednesday set the 3rd of December a date for electing new board.

In its meeting today, the KOC General Assembly also chose Saud Al-Hamdan and Hani Shaaban as members of the sports arbitration authority, as well as Abdullah Al-Rowdhan, Athbi Al-Tahnoon, and Mohammad Al-Otaibi for the elections committee.

President of the KOC Sheikh Fahad Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah directed thanks for the members of the General Assembly from different federations and clubs, while also assuring the meet encompassed fruitful cooperation thanks to General Sports Authority, Ministry of Information, and all parties involved for their cooperation.

He also valued the support of political leadership and His Highness Crown Prince Sheikh Mashal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah reception on Tuesday of the sportsmen following their victories at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, PRC. (end)

