Modi: G20 Ready To Provide All Support To Resolve Israel-Palestine Issue

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that G20 is ready to give all possible support to find a lasting solution to Israel Palestine issue.

In his concluding statement at Virtual G20 Leaders' Summit that India hosted today, Modi said that there was a consensus among the G20 leaders regarding the need of a lasting solution to the Israel Palestine issue.

He stated that G20 leaders strongly condemn terrorism and violence and there is zero tolerance to terrorism.

He rejected killing of innocent people, especially children and women and asserted that humanitarian aid should be delivered quickly, effectively and safely as possible.

Modi also welcomed the agreement on humanitarian pause in Gaza war.

He also asserted that Israel-Palestine issue requires a permanent solution and restoration of regional peace and stability is necessary.

The Indian PM also underlined that diplomacy and dialogue are the only way to resolve geopolitical tensions and pledged support of the G20 to achieve these goals.

He also wished Brazil's leadership all the best as they assumed G20 Presidency and expressed confidence that under Brazil's leadership G20 will continue to move forward with a human-centric approach.

Modi also said that G20 will work for global peace, stability and prosperity and will continue to work for the Global South.

Food security, health security and sustainable development would be given priority. Along with climate action, "we will also ensure just, easy and affordable climate finance", he said.

He also said that women empowerment and women-led development, development for medium and small-scale industries would remain as priorities of the G20.

India had invited leaders of all G20 members, nine guest countries, and heads of 11 international organizations to the Virtual G20 Leaders' Summit which came as India's G20 Presidency is coming to an end on November 30 as Brazil will assume the next Presidency. (end)

