FBI Probes Vehicle Blast At US-Canada Border

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- A vehicle exploded Wednesday on a border bridge between the US and Canada, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said.

"The FBI Buffalo Field Office is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the U.S. and Canada in Niagara Falls," the FBI wrote on "X".

The FBI added that it "is coordinating with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners in this investigation. As this situation is very fluid, that's all we can say at this time."

The two sides of the bridge were closed after the blast occurred about at 11:51 a.m. (local time, according to the technology coalition, CNN reported. Camera footage from the coalition shows haze surrounding the bridge.

There are four ports of entry between Canada and the US near Niagara Falls, according to US Customs and Border Protection. (end)

asj







