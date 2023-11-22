Anti-Islam Dutch Politician Leading In Election Results - Exit Polls

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 22 (KUNA) - Anti-Islam and anti-immigrant Dutch politician Geert Wilders' Party for Freedom (PVV) is in the lead in the exit polls following national elections held in the Netherlands on Wednesday, Dutch media reported.

In the indication of the election results tonight, the PVV ends up with 35 seats. In the previous parliamentary elections, in 2021, the party won fewer seats: 17, Dutch TV NOS reported.

The left-wing alliance under the former Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans is predicted to come in second with 26 seats and the liberal VVD party third with 24 seats. (end)

nk









MENAFN22112023000071011013ID1107474504