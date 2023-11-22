(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dow Leaps into Long Weekend Ahead Nearly 200













Stocks rose Wednesday after yields briefly fell to their lowest level in two months, and the November market rally broadened into the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Dow Jones Industrials leaped 184.41 points to close Wednesday at 35,272.70.

The S&P 500 surged 18.43 points to 4,556.62.

The NASDAQ gained 65.88 points to 14,265.86.

More than half of the stocks trading on the New York Stock Exchange were up Wednesday, indicating widening breadth for the market rally.

The tech-heavy NASDAQ also saw greater participation, with 62.9% of the stocks in the index rising.

Meanwhile, the energy sector lost 0.1% Wednesday after OPEC delayed a meeting on production cuts originally scheduled for the weekend. Marathon Oil, EOG Resources and Devon Energy all closed lower.

Chipmaker Nvidia reported its latest quarterly results Tuesday after the bell. The company posted fiscal third-quarter adjusted earnings and revenue that beat expectations, but warned export restrictions on China would weigh on its fiscal fourth quarter. Shares fell 2.5% on Wednesday.

The major averages are all still on pace for monthly gains. The NASDAQ has rallied nearly 11% month to date, as well as the Dow up more than 7% and S&P 500 jumping 8%.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury recovered some lost ground, lowering yields to Tuesday's 4.41%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices sank a dollar to $76.77 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices sank 10 dollars to $1,991.60.





















