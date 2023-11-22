(MENAFN- Baystreet) TSX Flat over Oil Prices

Canada's main stock index made marginal gains on Wednesday, with energy shares on track for their biggest daily decline in two weeks, as oil prices tanked over 4% after the OPEC+ meeting was delayed.

The TSX Composite poked up 3.99 points to finish Wednesday at 20,113.96.

The Canadian dollar let go of 0.05 cents at 73.03 cents U.S.

Consumer staples were higher, with Metro Inc. vaulting $1.71, or 2.5%, to $70.73, while Premium Brands hiked $2.10, or 2.3%, to $92.66.

In real-estate stocks, Primaris REIT units jumped 22 cents, or 1.7%, to $13.43, while units of Crombie REIT acquired 24 cents, or 1.9%, to $13.18.

Techs also moved into the green, with Bitfarms picking up four cents, or 2.6%, to $1.61, while Tecsys shares leaped 72 cents, or 2.4%, to $30.77.

In the energy sector, MEG Energy lost 92 cents, or 3.3%, to $25.72, while Athabasca Oil handed over 12 cents, or 3%, to $3.87.

Materials also descended, with First Quantum Minerals faltering 43 cents, or 3%, to $13.76, while Ivanhoe Mines settled 28 cents, or 2.6%, to $11.05.

Among financials, Trisura Group slid 34 cents, or 1%, to $32.39, while TD dipped 86 cents, or 1%, to $83.86.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange faded 1.68 points to 527.94.

Eight of the 12 TSX subgroups were higher by the closing bell, with consumer staples up 2.7%, real-estate better by 1.1%, and utilities increasing 0.6%.

The four laggards were weighed by energy, tumbling 1.5%, materials, slipping 0.2%, and financials off 0.1%.

ON WALLSTREET

Stocks rose Wednesday after yields briefly fell to their lowest level in two months, and the November market rally broadened into the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Dow Jones Industrials leaped 184.41 points to close Wednesday at 35,272.70.

The S&P 500 surged 18.43 points to 4,556.62.

The NASDAQ gained 65.88 points to 14,265.86.

More than half of the stocks trading on the New York Stock Exchange were up Wednesday, indicating widening breadth for the market rally.

The tech-heavy NASDAQ also saw greater participation, with 62.9% of the stocks in the index rising.

Meanwhile, the energy sector lost 0.1% Wednesday after OPEC delayed a meeting on production cuts originally scheduled for the weekend. Marathon Oil, EOG Resources and Devon Energy all closed lower.

Chipmaker Nvidia reported its latest quarterly results Tuesday after the bell. The company posted fiscal third-quarter adjusted earnings and revenue that beat expectations, but warned export restrictions on China would weigh on its fiscal fourth quarter. Shares fell 2.5% on Wednesday.

The major averages are all still on pace for monthly gains. The NASDAQ has rallied nearly 11% month to date, as well as the Dow up more than 7% and S&P 500 jumping 8%.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury recovered some lost ground, lowering yields to Tuesday's 4.41%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices sank a dollar to $76.77 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices sank 10 dollars to $1,991.60.























