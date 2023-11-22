GKFX Prime Unveils Enhanced Introducing Broker Loyalty Program With Lucrative Rebates

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Tortola, BVI, 22nd November 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , GKFX Prime , a leading global online forex and CFD broker, is excited to announce the launch of its enhanced Introducing Broker (IB) loyalty program, featuring a revamped rebate system designed to provide even greater benefits to partners.

Introducing Brokers (IBs) play a crucial role as ambassadors of GKFX Prime, acting as trusted agents who refer new clients-primarily retail traders-to the broker's cutting-edge platform. In recognition of their efforts, IBs traditionally receive commissions, or a share of trading spreads generated by the clients they bring in.

With the newly introduced loyalty program, GKFX Prime aims to take this partnership to the next level by offering an enticing rebate scheme. Notably, this revamped program offers enhanced benefits exclusively for new clients, while existing clients are encouraged to contact their dedicated sales representative for an upgrade.



Key Highlight of the GKFX Prime Introducing Broker Loyalty Program:



Increased Rebates: Under the new scheme, IBs can now earn an impressive $11 per lot in FX and $20 per lot in Metal, providing a substantial boost to their earning potential.

How to Join:

Visit the official GKFX Prime website.

Log into your account.

Navigate to the 'Partnership' section. Click on 'Join Now' and follow the prompts to complete your registration.

GKFX Prime remains committed to empowering its partners and fostering mutually beneficial relationships. This loyalty program reaffirms the broker's dedication to providing innovative solutions and lucrative opportunities within the dynamic forex and CFD market.

