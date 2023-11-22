Macfaith E-Technology Co., Ltd Has Expanded Their Area Of Services By Delivering Car Video Surveillance Products To An International Market

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) One of the leading Chinese manufacturers and suppliers of car surveillance hardware, MacFaith E-Technology Co., Ltd delivers its products to various countries across the globe.

Nanjing, China, 22nd November 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , According to the World Health Organization (WHO) , around 1.3 million people lose their lives in car accidents yearly, while millions of others sustain serious injuries. These numbers are alarming and indicate the importance of using car monitoring systems that offer assisted driving, surrounding surveillance, and other features that can prevent car accidents. Considering the need for car monitoring systems, MacFaith E-Technology Co., Ltd has expanded its areas of services by delivering hardware used in surveillance systems to various countries.







MacFaith E-Technology Co., Ltd is based in China and delivers innovative car monitoring and surveillance system products to North American countries, the Middle East, the UK, Italy, Turkey, Chile, Brazil, and Russia. Their vehicle surveillance products include car DVRs and CCTV cameras integrated with AI features like ADAS, DMS, and face ID. These functional DVRs can detect objects in predetermined danger zones, recognize faces, alert drivers of impending risks or concerns, report system errors, and store video data in its system.

Discussing their products and services, a representative from the MacFaith E-Technology Co., Ltd said,“Many Car solution integrators or agencies, especially those from the United States and Europe, have a hard time getting their hands on affordable high-quality hardware that helps them develop the ultimate vehicle monitoring solutions. MacFaith has provided them with a series of mobile DVRs as the host device of the surveillance system as well as related peripherals such as AHD security cameras and bus monitors. China has become the biggest supplier of such hardware products over the world.”

“Whether you want an infrared CCTV camera or a DVR with encrypted video protection to develop a vehicle security solution, MacFaith E-Technology Co., Ltd can help. We ship our products to various countries.”

Catering to different requirements of vehicle surveillance systems and fleet management platforms in North America and European countries, MacFaith E-Technology Co., Ltd has developed various product packages and solutions applicable to a wide range of vehicles such as private cars, taxicabs, passenger buses, vans, trucks, etc.

About MacFaith E-Technology Co., Ltd

Founded in 2011 in China and as one of the top manufacturers and suppliers of car surveillance products like mobile DVRs and security cameras, MacFaith E-Technology Co., Ltd has been delivering its products and services to North American countries, the Middle East, the UK, Italy, Turkey, Chile, Brazil, and Russia.

