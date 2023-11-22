Devine Distribution Partners With Industry Giants To Elevate Vape Retailers’ Success

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) The leading wholesale smoke shop distributor offers a wide array of vaping products from 47 renowned brands in the industry

Florida, USA, 22nd November 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Devine Distribution, a leading wholesale smoke shop distributor, has made a groundbreaking move by forging strategic partnerships with industry giants to empower vape retailers and elevate their success. With a total of 47 renowned brands, this collaboration signifies a significant step forward in the world of vape retail. These brands collectively offer a wide array of vaping devices, e-liquids, accessories, and more. By joining forces with these brands, Devine Distribution is enhancing its product offerings and reinforcing its reputation as a reliable partner in the vape retail sector.







As the demand for vape products continues to grow and expected to reach $182 by 2023 , Devine Distribution has been unwavering in its commitment to providing retailers with a diverse and high-quality selection of vape devices and accessories. These newly established partnerships with some of the industry's most trusted and innovative brands solidify Devine Distribution's position as a premier distributor, ensuring that vape retailers have access to the latest, cutting-edge products. The strategic partners include Geek Vape, Aspire, Innokin, Lookah, Mav, Smok, Glas, and 40 other esteemed brands. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, these brands are known for setting industry standards.

One of the key advantages of Devine Distribution is its commitment to providing quality products at wholesale rates. Retailers, shops, and stores can now source top-tier vaping devices, premium e-liquids, and accessories in bulk. This not only streamlines inventory management but also maximizes profitability.

The company's spokesperson stated,“Devine Distribution is poised to revolutionize the world of vape retail. We're proud to offer retailers, shops, and stores an extensive array of top-quality vaping devices, premium e-liquids, and accessories, all available at wholesale rates. Our unwavering commitment is to empower their success in this dynamic and highly competitive market. With these strategic partnerships, we're not just enhancing product offerings; we're bolstering our reputation as a trusted partner in the vape retail sector, dedicated to delivering excellence and innovation”

Devine Distribution understands the challenges that retailers face in today's competitive market. These partnerships aim to empower retailers with a competitive edge, offering a comprehensive range of vaping products. This allows retailers and shop owners to diversify their offerings, provide products at a competitive rate, and increase their profit margin. Whether a shop serves beginners or seasoned enthusiasts, the products from Devine Distribution cater to a diverse customer base.

About Devine Distribution

Devine Distribution is a prominent wholesale smoke shop distributor known for its extensive range of top-quality vaping devices, e-liquids, accessories, and more. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and affordability, Devine Distribution partners with leading industry brands to provide vape retailers, shops, and stores with the latest and most sought-after products, helping them thrive in a highly competitive market.

For additional information and business inquiries, please contact: