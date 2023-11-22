Brazilian Ibovespa Index Rises, Observing U.S. Economy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Wednesday, the Ibovespa, Brazil's stock index, showed a notable increase.



Investors are keenly analyzing comments from Roberto Campos Neto, Brazil's Central Bank President.



They are also examining economic data from the United States. Neto recently suggested on Bloomberg Television that Brazil might continue to cut interest rates.



He linked this possibility to the country's stable inflation rates.



By 1:15 PM in Brasília, the Ibovespa had risen by 0.53%, reaching around 126,000 points. Meanwhile, shares of Petrobras saw a decline.



At the same time, the U.S. dollar was trading at R$ 4.89, showing a slight drop of 0.08%.



Globally, investors are watching various U.S. economic indicators. These include recent jobless claims and durable goods orders.



They also look at consumer confidence indices, especially from the University of Michigan. The recent jobless claims in the U.S. were notably low.







They fell to 209,000 for the week ending November 18. This number indicates a slow yet stable job market.



Yesterday's release from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) had little effect on asset prices.







Investors remain optimistic about the end of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary tightening cycle.



In international developments, an OPEC+ meeting was postponed.



Originally set for this weekend, it has been delayed due to disagreements about oil production levels. Now, the meeting is likely to happen next week.



This morning's most traded stocks included Magazine Luiza, Casas Bahia, Hapvida, Petrobras PN, and Vale.



Looking back at yesterday, the Ibovespa closed with a slight drop of 0.26%, at 125,626 points.



The total trade volume was substantial, reaching R$ 1.079 billion. Stocks like Bradespar, Vale, and Marfrig saw significant gains.



On the other hand, Petz, EzTec, and MRV experienced notable declines. As of the last session, the Ibovespa has accumulated a 14.48% increase this year.

