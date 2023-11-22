OPEC+ Meeting Delayed Amid Oil Production Disputes

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The upcoming OPEC+ meeting, scheduled for this weekend, has been postponed.



Saudi Arabia's dissatisfaction with the oil production levels of other members led to this delay. The meeting is now rescheduled for next week.



Since July, Saudi Arabia has reduced its oil output by an additional 1 million barrels daily. The country has been negotiating with other members over these production levels.



These discussions, kept confidential by the delegates, focus on balancing oil outputs among member countries.



There's a negative outlook on oil prices in the OPEC circles. Crude oil prices have dropped by 15% since September, now at around $82 per barrel in London.



This decrease contradicts the expectation that reducing production would quickly stabilize the market.



Looking ahead, experts forecast a challenging scenario for next year. They predict a surplus in the first half if OPEC+ maintains its current policies.



Oil trader Pierre Andurand, in a Bloomberg TV interview, suggested that further production cuts might be needed.







He believes that Saudi Arabia's continued reduction could help stabilize the market.



However, he warns that Saudi Arabia might reverse its decision if other countries don't follow suit in cutting their production.

Difficulty in Reaching Consensus

Historically, OPEC+ has faced difficulty in reaching a consensus on production levels. This reflects the complex dynamics of global oil demand and supply.



In today's economic context, maintaining price stability is vital. Saudi Arabia, a major player in OPEC+, uses its oil production strategically to influence global markets.



The decisions on oil production by OPEC+ significantly affect global oil prices and, consequently, the global economy.



The outcomes of the rescheduled meeting will be pivotal in shaping the oil markets. OPEC+'s actions also guide other oil-producing countries in setting their production goals.



This influence underscores the importance of OPEC+'s policies in the global oil industry, impacting stakeholders in the energy sector.

