Land Shortage Risks Global Conflicts, Says Chatham House Report

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chatham House, a London-based think tank, has released a report highlighting a looming global land shortage.



This shortage could lead to conflicts as countries compete for limited resources.



The report points out that demands from food, energy, and carbon storage industries are intensifying land scarcity.



The world's growing, more affluent population increases land resource pressure. Challenges like soil fertility and water supply shortages worsen the situation.



Inadequate methods for capturing carbon emissions are also contributing factors.



The report warns of insufficient land to achieve climate and biodiversity goals, produce enough food, and meet increasing demands for other vital services.



A projection for mid-century shows a possible global deficit of 573 million hectares of agricultural land.







This area is almost double the size of India. The report suggests that countries with geopolitical influence might exploit resources in other nations due to this scarcity.



Authors Richard King and Tim Benton emphasize the need for governments to make land a priority.



They urge action against the land crisis , labeling it a crucial issue of our times. Their research includes a Land Wealth Index for 163 countries.



It assesses land resources, future risks, governance, and demographic pressures.

A New Land Wealth Index

Large countries like Brazil, the US, Russia, Australia, and China rank high in this index. In contrast, Djibouti and Haiti are at the bottom.



The report questions the large-scale use of bioenergy and its impact on global crops. Bioenergy requires significantly more land per energy unit compared to fossil fuels.



The report advises against relying on land-intensive bioenergy and carbon capture projects.



It recommends changing food production and diets, moving away from livestock, and using barren lands more effectively.



To prevent a crisis, Chatham House calls for unprecedented international cooperation. It suggests strengthening land rights and supporting land management financially.



In conclusion, the report states that land use is now closely linked to geopolitics. Land scarcity is an urgent global issue with escalating risks.



Download the report here .

