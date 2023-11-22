Chile’S Codelco Boosts Investment For Copper Mine Revamp

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Codelco, the world's top copper supplier, is investing an additional $720 million in modernizing a key mine.



This move aims to tackle project delays and budget overruns, seeking to boost production.



As detailed on the regulator's website, the Chilean state-owned miner is updating the Chuquicamata mine from open-pit to underground.



However, this won't expand the mine's capacity or extend its life.



New CEO Rubén Alvarado aims to restore production to pre-pandemic levels, targeting 1.7 million tons annually by 2030.



This goal is ambitious, considering the current output of 1.3 million tons, a 25-year low.



Codelco has initiated a $40 billion revamp of its aging mines, with Alvarado reorganizing management to expedite progress.



This restructuring marks a catch-up phase following years of modest investment. Codelco's declining production has intensified competition in the copper industry.



It competes closely with Freeport McMoRan Inc. and BHP Group for the title of the world's largest copper producer.







BHP's recent acquisition of OZ Minerals Ltd. has escalated this rivalry



Codelco's investment reflects a trend in mining towards modernization to remain competitive.



Global copper demand is rising due to its use in electronics, construction, and renewable energy.



Historically, Codelco has been a copper industry benchmark for production and innovation.



Facing aging infrastructure and sustainability needs, the company is now modernizing its operations.

Background

The global copper market is increasingly competitive, with new players challenging established firms like Codelco.



This competition is fueled by copper's role in green technologies.



As a major copper producer, Chile relies on Codelco's upgrades to maintain its market position. These upgrades are vital for Chile's economic stability and Codelco's future.



Codelco's strategy showcases how mining companies can balance environmental concerns with operational efficiency.



In a changing industry, such strategic investments are key to long-term success.

