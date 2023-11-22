Graphite Gold: Mozambique’S Plan To Power EU Electric Vehicles

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mozambique, rich in graphite, is positioning itself as a key supplier to the European Union's electric vehicle industry.



Max Tonela, the country's Minister of Economy and Finance , unveiled this plan at a recent forum in Maputo.



He stressed graphite's role in electric vehicle batteries, suggesting partnerships between European and Mozambican firms.



Tonela promoted the idea of providing essential materials sustainably to the European market.



He urged collaborations that benefit both European businesses and Mozambican enterprises.



Moreover, Tonela highlighted Mozambique's contribution to the green energy shift.



He envisions a blend of Mozambique's resources with European technology, enhancing energy diversity and Mozambique's regional energy influence.



Tonela also encouraged European small and medium businesses to process materials in Mozambique.







This move aims to strengthen Mozambique's manufacturing sector and improve the economy and living standards.



The focus includes agriculture and minerals like graphit and lithium.



For 2024, Mozambique's government expects a significant rise in graphite production, estimating about 329,040 tons.



This projection, part of the 2024 Economic and Social Plan, indicates an over 180% increase from the current output.



Despite market challenges, the government's outlook is positive, bolstered by the strategies of major miners like Twigg Exploration and Mining and GK.



Graphite production in Mozambique has seen ups and downs. It fell from 120,000 tons in 2020 to 77,116 tons in 2021.



Yet, the anticipated surge in 2024 marks major growth, enhancing Mozambique's position in the world market.



This growth is underscored by Syrah Resources' deal to supply Tesla with graphite, proving Mozambique's global market potential.

