Bridgestone Celebrates Successful Regional Convention In Dubai

Bridgestone, a global leader in tires and sustainable mobility solutions, organized a convention titled 'Stronger Together,' which brought together over 90 esteemed guests, including valued partners from across the Middle East & Africa. Representing a diverse spectrum of expertise and insight, participants from 35 countries engaged in immersive discussions, forging new collaborations, and exploring innovative business prospects.

The convention emphasised the shared commitment to unity, innovation, and a common purpose that has guided Bridgestone MEA and its partners towards collective success. The gathering celebrated the resilience and motivation that have been instrumental in achieving greatness as a united front.

Jacques Fourie, Vice President and Managing Director of Bridgestone Middle East and Africa expressed his gratitude for the immense support, dedication and active participation from its regional partners. He stated:“In the present ever-changing global landscape, where the entire world grapples with various complex challenges, the values of solidarity, hope, and optimism illuminate the path forward. The true essence of unity lies in our collective commitment, serving as the bedrock of our triumphs. The title 'Stronger Together' goes beyond merely being a theme for this convention to encapsulate the spirit that moulds our enduring partnership.”

The convention provided a valuable opportunity for Bridgestone MEA and its partners to navigate the current industry landscape, exchange insights, and strategies for the future. The interactive sessions and collaborative spirit fostered an environment conducive to innovation and growth.

Bridgestone MEA further expressed its sincere gratitude to all its dedicated partners for their invaluable contributions to making this convention a resounding success. The company looks forward to continuing this journey with its partners and remaining committed to fostering collaboration for a brighter and more resilient future.