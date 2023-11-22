(MENAFN- Mid-East)

H.E. Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at RTA unveiled the opening.

Day 1 witnessed a power-packed agenda with a combination of technical seminars, illuminating fireside chats, panel discussions, interactive conferences, and inspiring keynote speeches from industry professionals.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Informa Connect, the global leader for events in the Middle East region has successfully concluded the day one of the most awaited events of its calendar, the Intermobility Expo 2023 started on 21st November at World Trade Center, Dubai.

The 22nd edition of the Intermobility Expo 2023, which was known as the Gulf Traffic, the largest Intelligent Transport and Future Mobility Summit of the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa was officially launched by H.E. Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), at an exciting opening ceremony in the presence of industrial experts and government delegates.

On day one of the largest transport expo, key players in the Middle East's transport industry came together to discuss how new technological advancements that can be leveraged to address road hazards and enhance safety, which is a critical factor in managing dynamic cities in the GCC and beyond. Enriching discussions on topics like 'Driving Change: Government's Role in Mobility,' underscoring the vital influence of the government in molding the trajectory of mobility, saw enhanced participation from the attendees. Participants emphasized the importance of sustainable efforts to update transportation and guarantee a smooth journey for travelers, a fundamental necessity in today's age.

H.E. Sheikh Nasser Majid Al Qasimi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Infrastructure and Transport Regulation Sector at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, also graced the occasion with his esteemed presence and commended the UAE's unwavering dedication to reimagining transportation. He highlights,“The country envisions a smart and interconnected transport system, integrating advanced technologies, autonomous vehicles, smart infrastructure, and a strong emphasis on green mobility, as showcased by the 'Global Market for Electric Vehicles' initiative. Recognizing the strategic importance of an integrated transport system for economic growth, social harmony, and environmental sustainability, the UAE stands as a global leader in adopting ambitious initiatives.”

Dr. Ali Al Ghamdi- President of National Road Safety Center (NRSC), opened the discussion panels, emphasizing the need for the 'Safe System Approach' in road safety, urging system designers to embrace responsibility for the safety of road users.“Safety is the heartbeat of mobility, where everyone's concern is everyone's responsibility,” he stated.

Adding value to the Day One discussions, Faizal Ali Al Rashid, Senior Director – Demand Side Management at the Supreme Council of Energy, shared his insights about the role of government in shaping the future of mobility and promoting sustainability. The panel also explained the importance of implementing a safe system approach on roads to strengthen efforts across the GCC region has been the government's top priority. Furthermore, the conversation explored the integration of technology in future transportation, particularly in the context of urban growth.

The first day of the Intermobility Expo 2023 also addressed the establishment of an eco-friendly multimodal network inspired by cutting-edge digital solutions. Additionally, speakers highlighted emerging integrated mobility solutions designed for busy cities focusing on managing traffic safety through modern road signage. The panels provided a platform to explore enduring sustainable solutions, including the reduction of carbon emissions.

Ahmed Khalil, Exhibition Manager at Informa Connect, the driving force behind this massive initiative commented,“This year's Intermobility Expo hosts insightful discussions about the immediate implementation of technologically advanced transportation systems. We believe the region is ready to embrace more comprehensive mechanisms. Here, AI-led technology will introduce incredible solutions to seamlessly overcome any obstacles in the transportation system. We are confident that we are paving the way to bring experts together on one platform to discuss, share, and acknowledge trends in future transportation.”

The remainder of the days will spark discussions on diverse transportation themes, encompassing city planning concepts and the enhancement of parking facilities. Speakers will address the importance of improved parking facilities inspired by AI-based data and introduce technology-advanced concepts for urban traffic management and parking conflicts.

About Informa Connect: Informa Connect is a division of Informa plc, a global business that is listed on the London Stock Exchange and a member of the FTSE 100. Informa plc. has a network of trusted brands in specialist markets across more than 30 countries with 11,000+ colleagues. Informa Connect is a live events and digital platform specialist connecting individuals and professionals with knowledge, ideas and opportunities. Our purpose is to champion the specialist. Through hundreds of powerful brands, we work with businesses and professionals in specialist markets, providing the connections, intelligence and opportunities that help customers grow, do business, make breakthroughs and take better informed decisions. Operating major branded events in Finance, Biotech & Pharma and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.