India Logs 23 Covid Cases

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- India recorded 23 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday while the number of active cases stood at 198, according to the Union health ministry data.
The death toll was recorded at 5,33,295, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The country's Covid case tally is 4.50 crore (4,50,01,629).
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,68,136 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.
The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far.
