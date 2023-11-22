J&K's Unemployment Rate Dips To 4% From 5.2% In 2021-22

Director (Employment) Nisar Ahmad stated this during a meeting here to give an overview of the employment scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

“In the recent survey of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), the unemployment rate in the Union territory has taken a dip and reduced to around 4 per cent from earlier 5.2 per cent (2021-22)”, Ahmad said here.

He said that the employment department is going to facilitate all those implementing employment generation schemes so that the rate of unemployment is brought to just 3 per cent, which is on par with the national average in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary (Labour and Employment), Rehana Batul called upon all stakeholders to work towards further bringing down the unemployment rate of the UT and said that more than a dozen departments are working for employment generation and were going to implement many more schemes in this pursuit.

Batul maintained that all departments should learn from each others' best practices for replicating them in the implementation of their schemes.

“Our sole motive should be to contribute towards providing ample opportunities to the aspiring youths,” she said.

She asked them to be ready to sit with the financial institutions to iron out any differences in meeting targets smoothly.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now