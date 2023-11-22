(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Stocks in Play
11/22/2023 - 12:02 PM EST - Orea Mining Corp. : Announces that the Supreme Court of France (Conseil d'État) has sent the ruling concerning the renewal of the Montagne d'Or mineral titles back to the Court of Appeals. Orea and its legal advisors remain confident of a positive outcome for Orea and its shareholders, however the timeline of a conclusive ruling cannot be reasonably predicted. Orea Mining Corp. shares T.OREA are trading unchanged at $0.02.
MENAFN22112023000212011056ID1107473237
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.