(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks in Play

11/22/2023 - 12:02 PM EST - Orea Mining Corp. : Announces that the Supreme Court of France (Conseil d'État) has sent the ruling concerning the renewal of the Montagne d'Or mineral titles back to the Court of Appeals. Orea and its legal advisors remain confident of a positive outcome for Orea and its shareholders, however the timeline of a conclusive ruling cannot be reasonably predicted. Orea Mining Corp. shares T.OREA are trading unchanged at $0.02.

