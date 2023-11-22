(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks Soar as Yields Fall













Stocks rose Wednesday as yields fell to their lowest level in two months and traders tried to go into the Thanksgiving holiday on a high note.

The Dow Jones Industrials progressed 86.21 points to kick off Wednesday at 35,174.50.

The S&P 500 cleared breakeven 8.56 points to 4,546.75.

The NASDAQ surged 42.26 points to 14,241.48.

Meanwhile, the energy sector lost 1.5% Wednesday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries delayed a meeting on production cuts originally scheduled for the weekend. APA Corp fell 3.5%, while Marathon Oil, EOG Resources and Devon Energy tumbled more than 2%.

Chipmaker Nvidia reported its latest quarterly results Tuesday after the bell. The company posted fiscal third-quarter adjusted earnings and revenue that beat expectations, but warned export restrictions on China would weigh on its fiscal fourth quarter.

The lackluster response to the quarterly beat suggests to some investors Nvidia's stock may be overvalued after its more than 200% rise this year. This week, Nvidia shares crossed the $500 threshold for the first time to an all-time high. Shares inched up 0.3% on Wednesday.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury were static, keeping yields at Tuesday's 4.41%.

Oil prices sank $3.50 to $74.27 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices added $2.40 to $2,004.





















