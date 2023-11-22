-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CB: Uzbekistan's Inflation Forecasts Are Rising Again


11/22/2023 3:11:51 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In October, the inflation rate expected by Uzbeks began to rise again, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

The average forecast for price growth among the population added 0.2 percentage points and reached 13.7%. The median rate also rose slightly to 11.1%.

In first place among the factors determining expectations remains the dynamics of the exchange rate – it was named by 59% of respondents (versus 65% in September). This is followed by an increase in prices for fuel and energy resources from 49%, as well as an increase in housing and communal services tariffs from 36%.

Over the month, the share of respondents who noted speculative price increases (30%) and increases in wages with benefits (24%) as factors decreased slightly. At the same time, growing transport costs began to be mentioned more often (29%).

Business forecasts for inflation are also rising. However, the current figures are noticeably lower than those at the beginning of the year.

In October, the average inflation expected by entrepreneurs was 14.4% (+0.2 percentage points). The median indicator showed a similar increase – up to 11.7%.

The top three factors influencing the forecasts coincide with the responses of the population. Exchange rate fluctuations lead the way (62%), followed by rising fuel prices (47%) and utility tariffs (37%).

In addition, a significant proportion of respondents noted the costs of transport (32%). At the same time, the number of participants who highlighted rising wages (24%) and problems with the supply of imported raw materials (15%) decreased.

MENAFN22112023000195011045ID1107473155

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search