-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Türkiye's Consumer Sentiment At 4-Month High In November


11/22/2023 3:11:51 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye's consumer sentiment improved to a 4-month high in November, according to data released on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The consumer confidence index rose 1.1% month-on-month to 75.5 in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed.

Despite the monthly hike, the figure is reflecting a pessimistic outlook due to remaining below 100.

Sub-indices for the present financial situation of households increased 2.7% and financial situation expectations of households over the next 12 months gained 2.6%.

The index for general economic situation expectations over the next 12 months went up 0.6% in November from the month prior.

On the other hand, assessments on spending for durable goods over the next 12 months fell 0.6%.

The index is a vital gauge of the economy's overall performance, indicating public sentiments on financial standing and the general economic situation, along with spending and saving tendencies.

MENAFN22112023000195011045ID1107473154

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search