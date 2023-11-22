Türkiye's Consumer Sentiment At 4-Month High In November

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye's consumer sentiment improved to a 4-month high in
November, according to data released on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
The consumer confidence index rose 1.1% month-on-month to 75.5
in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data
showed.
Despite the monthly hike, the figure is reflecting a pessimistic
outlook due to remaining below 100.
Sub-indices for the present financial situation of households
increased 2.7% and financial situation expectations of households
over the next 12 months gained 2.6%.
The index for general economic situation expectations over the
next 12 months went up 0.6% in November from the month prior.
On the other hand, assessments on spending for durable goods
over the next 12 months fell 0.6%.
The index is a vital gauge of the economy's overall performance,
indicating public sentiments on financial standing and the general
economic situation, along with spending and saving tendencies.
MENAFN22112023000195011045ID1107473154
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.