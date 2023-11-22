Chinese Scientists Invent New Passive Cooling Of Buildings

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A group of Chinese scientists found a new type of ceramic
materials to realize passive cooling of buildings and save energy
consumed by air conditioners, according to the recent issue of the
journal Science, Azernews reports, citing
Xinhua.
The electricity used by cooling systems accounts for about 10
percent of global electricity consumption. Therefore, developing
new cooling technologies for saving energy and promoting carbon
neutrality is crucial.
Radiative sky cooling is a passive cooling technology that emits
heat to outer space through the atmospheric window from 8 to 13
micrometers. If the radiated heat is greater than the solar energy
absorbed, then daytime radiative cooling is achieved without any
energy input.
The research team, led by Prof. Zhao Dongliang from the School
of Energy and Environment at China's Southeast University, analyzed
the optical characteristics of different materials in the solar and
infrared bands based on their crystal structure.
They put forward that ceramics mainly composed of alumina and
silica with certain structural designs could achieve radiative sky
cooling of buildings by a high sunlight reflection rate and high
emissions of infrared radiation. Moreover, such ceramics are
durable, thermostable, and water-resistant.
The study also introduced examples of such ceramic radiative
cooling materials. After using such materials on the building roof,
the energy consumption of air conditioners inside the building can
be reduced by 26.8 percent compared with buildings using ordinary
white paint.
The study said further research will be carried out to realize
the massive production of such materials at a low cost.
