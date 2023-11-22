Kyrgyzstan Education Ministry Asks Turkiye To Organize Training Courses For Teachers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Dogdurkul
Kendirbaeva met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and
Plenipotentiary of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan Ahmet Sadik Dogan and the
President of Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) of the
country Abdullah Eren, Azernews reports, citing
24 News Agency.
Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva noted the strengthening of cooperation in
the field of education and proposed considering the possibility of
organizing two-week training courses in Turkey to improve the
qualifications of teachers teaching STEAM subjects. She also raised
the issue of translating Turkish books on STEAM subjects into the
Kyrgyz language and adapting them for the Kyrgyz Republic.
((Representatives of the embassy and YTB reported that the
ministry's proposals will find support. Abdullah Eren told about
the scholarship program of Turkey, and also said that they were
ready to allocate 50 grant places for the 2024-2025 academic year
for Kyrgyzstanis who will get the highest scores at the Nationwide
Testing,)) the Ministry of Education added.
