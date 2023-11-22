Ukraine Amends Procedure For Receiving Humanitarian Aid For Energy Sector

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ukrainian government has made amendments to its directive
dated July 22, 2022 on the receipt, distribution, use, and
stocktaking of humanitarian assistance to the energy sector amid
martial law, Ukrainian media have reported with reference to
government representative at the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnichuk, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.
The government has added military administrations to the list of
assistance acquirers, and provided for the implementation by the
Energy Ministry of an information and communication system serving
as a platform for the online monitoring of the energy sector's
state and assistance stocktaking.
The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and
Utilities said its Chairman Konstantin Ushchapovsky and Energy
Community Secretariat Director Artur Lorkowski signed a memorandum
of cooperation on verifying items purchased for Ukrainian energy
companies through the Ukrainian Energy Support Fund, which was
drawn up in the wake of the initiative of the European Commission
and international donors.
"Its purpose is to ensure cooperation between the parties on the
verification and documentation of the use by Ukrainian energy
companies of items purchased and delivered under the Ukraine Energy
Support Fund in line with support requests and purchase agreements
concluded under the Fund," it says.
As reported, the procedure for receiving humanitarian assistance
from donors for energy needs dated July 22, 2022 designates as
acquirers of such assistance business entities regardless of their
form of ownership operating in the electric energy, nuclear, coal,
peat, oil and gas production, and oil and gas refining sectors,
military administrations, and critical infrastructure facilities
requiring urgent restoration of power and/or gas supply.
To receive assistance, acquirers shall submit corresponding
requests to the Energy Ministry, which shall analyze them and
inform donors of their needs.
Potential acquirers shall be determined depending on the
willingness of donors to offer assistance that shall ultimately be
provided to enterprises through the recipients of this assistance.
The directive designates as such recipients Centrenergo, Naftogaz
of Ukraine, and the Khmelnitsky regional energy company. If
necessary, other state-owned businesses or organization under the
Energy Ministry's management could also be designated as such.
As reported, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established in
spring 2022 at the initiative of Ukrainian Energy Minister German
Galushchenko and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson.
The ministry has said earlier that the overall amount of
commitments undertaken by donors regarding their grant
contributions to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund has topped 322
million euros, of which 192 million euros has been actually
transferred from 15 state and private donors of several countries,
and the rest of the amount is expected to come to the fund's
account in the near future.
