Industrial Production In Belarus Increases 8% In Jan-Oct


11/22/2023 3:11:46 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Industrial production in Belarus increased 8% over the first ten months of 2023, Azernews reports, citing Interfax

"Over the past period in 2023, the industrial complex has demonstrated positive results and generally stable operation, despite sanctions pressure and other negative trends. (...) The volume of industrial production for the first ten months of 2023 reached 108% of the volume for the same period in 2022," Parkhomchik said at a joint meeting of the chambers of the Belarusian parliament on Wednesday.

Parkhomchik said that exports of Belarusian industrial products to Russia in 2024 are planned to increase 7%, while to non-CIS countries, they should increase 12%.

"Exports of goods and services for the first nine months of 2023 were 104.8% of the figure for the corresponding period in 2022, which is ahead of the established target parameter for this period of 103.8%. The balance of foreign trade in goods and services was positive. High growth rates for exports of goods remain at [the corresponding index was] 107.8%. In physical terms, exports of washing machines increased 4 times, cars were up almost 3 times, TVs and monitors increased 2.2 times, and petroleum products increased 2 times," Parkhomchik said.

