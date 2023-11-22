USAID Support In S Caucasus Does Not Serve Peace

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The regrouping and distribution of forces in the world has given
impetus to smaller forces to choose the side of resistance. Having
moved to a new phase of geopolitical reorganisation, the United
States is now able to exert pressure on the weakened part of the
South Caucasus to promote the ideology of peace in Armenia. Acting
in the shadow, the organisations created by the United States under
the guise of "humanitarian aid" for the Armenians of Garabagh, who
voluntarily left, decided to destabilise the already tense
situation in the region.
The American authorities are gradually moving from pressure
rhetoric to practical actions in condemning and restricting
Azerbaijan. This time the ball is in USAID Director Samantha
Power's court for their special display of cold-bloodedness towards
Azerbaijan. The director refused to see the IDPs from West
Azerbaijan in order to see the Armenians who voluntarily left.
The United States, through the Agency for International
Development (USAID), announced more than $4.1 million in additional
humanitarian assistance to address the needs of people affected by
"ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh."
Together with this additional funding, U.S. humanitarian
assistance since 2020 has totaled nearly $28 million.
During the over 30-year occupation, there has not been a single
visit at the USAID leadership level to learn about the plight of 10
times more Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs.
According to British expert and journalist Neil Watson, who
commented for AZERNEWS , there are several reasons
why USAID has shown no interest or indifference to the plight of
nearly one million IDPs from Azerbaijan for almost three
decades.
"Firstly, there is the overwhelming influence of the
American-Armenian diaspora, which has been integrated into
Azerbaijani society for over a hundred years and makes up a
significant proportion of significant figures in politics,
business, media, and entertainment. The US is automatically
predisposed to their views.
Secondly, it is the influence of the US religious right, which
is very receptive to the Armenian narrative, which is a religious
conflict between Islam and Christianity, and whose voices the
current leadership seeks to attract, in addition to those of the
Armenian diaspora. Third, it is the Islamophobic and Turkophobic
stance of the United States. Fourth, Armenia, as a mono-religious
Christian country, is often seen as an American ally in the South
Caucasus, and fifth, unfortunately, Azerbaijan has clearly not
succeeded in politically lobbying its position and IDPs on Capitol
Hill," the expert said.
The U.S. stood by the occupying Armenian state during Armenia's
30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands, when one million
Azerbaijanis were subjected to brutal and bloody ethnic cleansing.
And now this policy continues in the same form.
According to the expert, the US support is dictated not out of
humanitarian considerations but out of vested interests, especially
in connection with Russia's transition from Armenia to Azerbaijan
and the general decline of Russian influence in the South
Caucasus.
"It now sees Armenia as its outpost in the region. It is also an
attempt to gain votes and financial support in future elections
from Armenian-Americans, the religious right, and other religiously
motivated supporters.
Attempts by some extra-regional states to turn the South
Caucasus into an object of geopolitical rivalry and confrontation,
including arming Armenia and encouraging its hate propaganda, do
not serve peace, reconciliation, and comprehensive development.
Amidst the manipulations and illusions thrown at us by the fake
media around the world, it is important to take a broader view.
America does not need much more from Armenia to open a passageway
of access to its near neighbours, to reach Russia, and to be able
to confront Iranian forces defending Israel in the Middle East.
Citing statements by U.S. officials, the USA fears Iran will
provide Russia with advanced short-range ballistic missiles to wage
war against Ukraine. According to US sources, Iranian-Russian
military cooperation is expanding as Moscow ramps up its war in
Ukraine.
Let's move on to the Aurora Award winner, Samantha Pawel, who,
according to sources, teamed up with the founder of the Aurora
Prize Foundation, Ruben Vardanyan, who is currently serving his
prison term in Azerbaijan. He also financed separatism in
Ukraine.
As journalist Neil Watson noted, this is another reason for
USAID's position, where Samantha Power is inherently corrupt in
seeking Vardanian's financial support in pursuit of her
self-serving goals.
"Also, as I recall, Vardanian is something of a Russian puppet,
so this shows that Power is putting her personal gain ahead of US
interests."
In 2019, MEPs demanded sanctions against Ruben Vardanian for
money laundering schemes. Ruben Vardanian, after appearing in
Garabagh in October 2022, also planned a coup d'état against the
US-backed political leadership of Armenia.
How does a country of power represented by America dignify
itself to defend a country like Armenia, which has more terrorist
organisations than any of its neighbours and countries in the
world? Wasn't America the first to declare the fight against
"terror\terrorism"?
"The revival of the ASALA group, which is allied with
organisations recognised as terrorist in many EU and US countries,
poses a threat to the countries of the West," Polish publication
Dorzeczy notes.
Didn't Azerbaijan conduct an anti-terrorist operation on its
territory to discredit the separatist regime and capture its
leaders? Wasn't it Azerbaijan that offered the Armenian nationals
of Garabagh to stay there as citizens?
Armenia has gained support from the "crusaders" and their clones
around the world. Many questions remain that neither the Armenian
authorities, their media, nor foreign officials want to answer.
Maybe Western European countries want to help Azerbaijan through
Armenia to clear kilometres of fields sown with anti-tank and
anti-personnel mines?
Azerbaijani victims of Armenian mine terror accused PACE of
supporting Armenia. The PACE rapporteur, in turn, refused to see
the families of mine terror victims, which is regarded as a mockery
of the values of the Council of Europe and disrespect for human
rights and freedoms.
They called the behaviour of PACE representatives disgusting and
a direct support for mine terror on the part of Armenia.
"This is, of course, a mockery of PACE principles, but not
surprising at all. Lisa Christoffesen, the PACE rapporteur, merely
reflects the position of some members of the Council of Europe.
Many of them are clearly pro-Armenian, especially France, and we
are deluded if we think she will take a balanced position and try
to understand the realities of the mine problem in the liberated
territories," the British pundit said in conclusion.
MENAFN22112023000195011045ID1107473147