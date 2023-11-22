Germany Sends Marder Ifvs, Ammunition To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany has handed over another package of military equipment and ammunition to Ukraine.

The list of the military assistance provided by the Federal Republic of Germany to Ukraine has been updated on the website of the German Federal Government, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, Ukraine received 20 infantry fighting vehicles MARDER with ammunition (in addition to 60 delivered before); one mine clearing tank WISENT 1 (11 delivered before); two truck tractor trains 8x8 HX81 and two semi-trailers (79 and 74 accordingly delivered before).

The German side also sent nine trucks, minibuses and all-terrain vehicles; five All Terrain Tracked Carrier Warthog Ambulances; and two ambulances.

In addition, the package includes 2,500 155mm ammunition and more than 2,000 Crypto Phones.

A reminder that German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced a EUR 1.3 billion military aid package for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv.

Photo: dpa