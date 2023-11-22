Russians Continue Attacks In Bakhmut Sector, Aiming For Positions Near Klishchiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Bakhmut direction, Russian troops continue attacking the positions of Ukrainian forces.

The relevant statement was made by Head of the Public Relations Service of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Fitio on Channel 24 , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In the Bakhmut directions, the occupiers do not stop attacking the Ukrainian military. Russians want to push the defenders out of their positions near Klishchiivka. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled five attacks near the Donetsk region's Klishchiivka and Pivdenne,” Fitio told.

Additionally, Ukrainian warriors repelled five Russian attacks in the Kupiansk-Lyman sector.

Russian troops used 28 drones and launched 439 strikes. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces eliminated 122 Russian occupiers and destroyed 16 military equipment units.

In the Kupiansk-Lyman direction, the enemy used aircraft. At the same time, no aircraft were involved in Russian actions in the Bakhmut direction. The situation is dynamic, and Russians have failed to achieve any success so far.

According to Fitio, Kupiansk is a priority for Russian occupiers. The enemy is making efforts to seize the town in order to show at least some kind of victory. Presidential elections are approaching in Russia, and the population needs to be explained where over 320,000 occupiers had disappeared after they were sent to the so-called 'special military operation'.