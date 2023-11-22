VR Deputy Chair: Elections In Ukraine Possible After Martial Law Ends

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Elections in Ukraine can be held only after martial law ends.

The relevant statement was made by Deputy Chair of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Olena Kondratiuk in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“Even following the results of the Jean Monnet Dialogues, we decided that, firstly, elections are possible only after martial law ends. This was supported by almost everyone, both political forces and non-governmental organizations. Secondly, we are retaining the Electoral Code based on open lists, which features, by the way, a gender quota of 40 percent. Thirdly, only amendments to improve this code can be discussed now,” Kondratiuk told.

In her words, the above amendments may relate to ensuring the opportunity to be elected and vote for the military personnel who defend Ukraine at the front and for women who are currently staying abroad.

Additionally, now it is possible to discuss the specification of the possibilities of improving an election procedure, as well as amendments to the Law of Ukraine 'On Political Parties in Ukraine' with regard to the responsibility of political forces.

“I think we should not return to this issue [holding elections amid the war – Ed], as it is a big challenge for the country,” Kondratiuk concluded.

A reminder that, according to the Constitution of Ukraine, regular parliamentary elections would have had to take place in October 2023 and presidential ones

– in spring 2024. However, martial law introduced across Ukraine due to Russian armed aggression is complicating the election procedure. Active discussions are underway in this regard.