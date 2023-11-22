War Update: Russian Attacks Repelled In Five Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, a total of 58 military clashes have occurred between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the General Staff, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction, inflicting personnel and military equipment losses on Russian invaders and exhausting the enemy all over the front line.

Ukrainian warriors are holding the recaptured positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region and inflicting fire damage on the enemy.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has launched 11 strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters.

Ukrainian missile units hit 11 enemy personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, one command post, one surface-to-air missile system, four artillery systems, and one ammunition depot.

Meanwhile, Russian troops launched two missile strikes and 29 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 40 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

The operational situation is remaining challenging in eastern and southern Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged. No signs of enemy offensive groupings were detected. Certain Belarusian units are completing tasks within the areas bordering with Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russian invaders are maintaining military presence within the border areas, conducting sabotage activities and shelling border settlements from Russia's territory. About 20 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes in the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russians conducted assault actions near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka, to the northeast of Petropavlivka and Ivanivka. Ukrainian forces repelled 12 enemy attacks. Russian invaders launched air strikes near Synkivka, Podoly, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Stepova Novoselivka. Enemy mortar and artillery strikes affected Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Berestove.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. The enemy launched air strikes near the Luhansk region's Serebrianske forestry, Bilohorivka, and the Donetsk region's Spirne. About 15 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. The enemy launched an air strike near the Donetsk region's Pivdenne. Over 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russian invaders conducted unsuccessful assault actions to the east of the Donetsk region's Novobakhmutivka, to the north of Lastochkyne, Avdiivka and Pervomaiske. Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 enemy attacks. Russians launched air strikes near Oleksandropil and Avdiivka. Over 15 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Marinka direction, with the support of aircraft, Russian occupiers conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the Donetsk region's Marinka and Novomykhailivka. Ukrainian forces repelled 14 enemy attacks. Russian artillery and mortar strikes affected Oleksandropil, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled three enemy attacks to the west of the Donetsk region's Staromaiorske. Russian invaders launched an air strike on Vuhledar. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian troops made four unsuccessful attempts to regain their lost positions near the Zaporizhzhia region's Robotyne. Over 15 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Kherson direction, Russian artillery strikes affected the city of Kherson; the Kherson region's Mykhailivka, Beryslav, Lvove and Antonivka; and the Mykolaiv region's Ochakiv.