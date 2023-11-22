UN: Russian Strikes On Civilian Infrastructure During Winter Unacceptable, Inhumane

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine Denise Brown has said she is deeply worried that with the onset of winter and below-zero temperatures, Russian troops have intensified their attacks on civilian infrastructure and civilians in front-line communities.

Brown said this in a statement , Ukrinform reports.

"I am deeply worried as attacks by the Russian Armed Forces on civilian infrastructure and civilians appear to have increased over the last weeks as the onset of winter with below-zero temperatures brings another layer of challenges to front-line communities in Ukraine," Brown said.

She noted that hospitals, patients and health workers in the Kherson and Donetsk regions have been under constant strikes, including in Selydove two days ago. Power plants and electricity transmission systems have been frequently hit, with gas and water systems cut off in Nikopol.

Brown stated that after nearly ten years of fighting and two years after the escalation of the war, civilians in the front-line eastern and southern parts of the country have depleted their resources, many reaching their breaking point.

"We will continue to support affected people across the country together with our humanitarian partners and volunteers. But the recent trend of attacks on civilian infrastructure and facilities that provide essential services during the winter is unacceptable and inhumane," she said.

On November 20, the Russian army struck Selydove, Donetsk region, likely using an S-300 missile system.

On November 22, the Russian army shelled a school in central Kherson.