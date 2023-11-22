Zelensky Says Air Defense Development Coalition Formed After Contact Group Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that an air defense development coalition has been created after a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and added that Ukrainian air defenses are getting stronger literally every month.

The head of state said this in his nightly video address , Ukrinform reports.

"Today a regular meeting in the Ramstein format was held – the 17th one already. There are also new packages of support for Ukraine – for our warriors. These include shells and missiles, electronic warfare and drones, new capacities for our air defense. A corresponding coalition has been established – the air defense development coalition. The leaders in its organization are Germany and France. I am grateful for this leadership. I am also grateful to every country that participates in these efforts, which enable our cities and villages to be more protected from Russian attacks," Zelensky said.

He noted that not everything can be said publicly yet, but "Ukraine's sky shield is getting more powerful literally every month."

Zelensky noted that he expected Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to report on the results of this Contact Group meeting in the near future.

The 17th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group took place in a virtual format with the participation of about 50 countries on Wednesday, November 22.