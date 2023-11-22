-->


Citizens Of Pakistan Apprehended While Trying To Breach Azerbaijani Border


11/22/2023 3:11:05 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Citizens of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan were apprehended trying to breach the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the direction of the Russian Federation, Trend reports, referring to the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

On November 21 four citizens of Pakistan (Majid Abdul Muhammad, Muhammad Yasin Ali, Abu Bakar Ahsan, and Ullah Ubayd Ahsan) were caught at the service territory of the border outpost located near Zuhul village of Gusar district.

During the investigation it was revealed that the detained planned to migrate illegally from the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Russian Federation and from there to a European country.

Operative investigation measures to identify and neutralize the criminal migration channel are being continued, said the State Border Service.

