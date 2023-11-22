Citizens Of Pakistan Apprehended While Trying To Breach Azerbaijani Border

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Citizens of the
Islamic Republic of Pakistan were apprehended trying to breach the
state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the direction of the
Russian Federation, Trend reports, referring to the State Border Service
of Azerbaijan.
On November 21 four citizens of Pakistan (Majid Abdul Muhammad,
Muhammad Yasin Ali, Abu Bakar Ahsan, and Ullah Ubayd Ahsan) were
caught at the service territory of the border outpost located near
Zuhul village of Gusar district.
During the investigation it was revealed that the detained
planned to migrate illegally from the Republic of Azerbaijan to the
Russian Federation and from there to a European country.
Operative investigation measures to identify and neutralize the
criminal migration channel are being continued, said the State
Border Service.
