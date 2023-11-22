Azerbaijan And Kazakhstan Showcase Successful Co-Op Within Middle Corridor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The Middle
Corridor is a good example of cooperation between Azerbaijan and
Kazakhstan, Director of the Department of International Economic
Cooperation of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan
Yerzhan Abish told Trend .
"The advantageous location of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan creates
favorable conditions for making decisions aimed at increasing trade
turnover and developing cooperation. This will allow both countries
to derive significant benefits," he noted.
"There is significant potential between Kazakhstan and
Azerbaijan in the sectors of trade, agriculture, industry and other
sectors. There are good prospects for improving economic
interaction," Abish added.
Additionally, he noted that in 2022 the turnover between the
countries amounted to about $500 million, which indicates the
possibility of increasing this figure to $1 billion in the
future.
The representative of the Ministry of Economy also emphasized
the successful development of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan
and Kazakhstan.
The Middle Corridor connects the networks of rail freight
transportation of China and the European Union countries through
the countries of Central Asia, the Caucasus, Turkiye and Eastern
Europe.
The Middle Corridor contributes to the increase of cargo traffic
from China to Turkiye, as well as to European countries and in the
opposite direction.
A block train along this corridor delivers cargo from China to
Europe in an average of 20-25 days, and this is one of the main
advantages of this transport corridor.
MENAFN22112023000187011040ID1107473134
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.