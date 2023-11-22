Azerbaijan And Tajikistan Discuss Investment Promotion

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Azerbaijan and
Tajikistan have discussed promotion of trade and economic ties and
investments, expansion of business dialog, Mikail Jabbarov,
Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan said on X
(Twitter), Trend reports.
During the meeting with Tajikistan's First Deputy Minister of
Economic Development and Trade Zavki Zavkizoda within the SPECA
Week (UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia) in
Baku, the sides exchanged views on the prospects of partnership
between the two countries, including within the international
organizations.
The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998. At
present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and
Uzbekistan.
SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to
realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be
achieved through regional cooperation.
Baku is hosting the SPECA from November 20 to 24, 2023.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN22112023000187011040ID1107473133
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.