Azerbaijan And Tajikistan Discuss Expansion Of Trade And Economic Relations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Expansion of
trade and economic relations was discussed between Azerbaijan and
Tajikistan, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.
Within the SPECA week in Baku, Minister of Economy of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with First
Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade Zavki
Zavkizoda.
"Azerbaijan attaches importance to the development of economic
ties with Tajikistan. Economic forum and meetings held within the
framework of SPECA week contribute to further strengthening of ties
with Central Asian countries. There is a great potential for
expanding cooperation in energy, agriculture, industry and other
areas. Such joint projects as the creation of agro-industrial
cluster can contribute to the economies of both countries,"
Jabbarov said.
The meeting discussed prospects of bilateral ties and
cooperation within international organizations, promotion of trade
and economic ties and investments and other matters.
The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998. At
present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and
Uzbekistan.
SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to
realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be
achieved through regional cooperation.
Baku is hosting the SPECA from November 20 to 24, 2023.
