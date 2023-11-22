Azerbaijan And Tajikistan Discuss Expansion Of Trade And Economic Relations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Expansion of trade and economic relations was discussed between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

Within the SPECA week in Baku, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade Zavki Zavkizoda.

"Azerbaijan attaches importance to the development of economic ties with Tajikistan. Economic forum and meetings held within the framework of SPECA week contribute to further strengthening of ties with Central Asian countries. There is a great potential for expanding cooperation in energy, agriculture, industry and other areas. Such joint projects as the creation of agro-industrial cluster can contribute to the economies of both countries," Jabbarov said.

The meeting discussed prospects of bilateral ties and cooperation within international organizations, promotion of trade and economic ties and investments and other matters.

The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998. At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved through regional cooperation.

Baku is hosting the SPECA from November 20 to 24, 2023.

