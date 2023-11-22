Kazakh KARLSKRONA Company Interested In Entering Azerbaijani Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Kazakhstan's
KARLSKRONA company, which is engaged in production of various types
of pumping equipment, electrical and non-standard equipment, is
interested in entering the Azerbaijani market, the company's
marketing specialist Tatiana Sitnikova told Trend while at the UN
SPECA event in Baku.
"We currently supply products to the local market, but we also
have projects to supply equipment to nuclear power plants in India
and Türkiye," she said.
"As far as oil and gas market goes, we had a lot of local
deliveries this year, but we are also interested in the market of
Azerbaijan, as it is one of the largest countries in oil
production," Sitnikova added.
She also added that the company cooperates with Uzbekistan, it
has projects and supplies equipment to that country.
"In Kazakhstan, we are one of the few companies that have a full
production cycle. We have fur factories, that is to say, we develop
design documentation, manufacture, install equipment and provide
service," Sitnikova said.
KARLSKRONA manufactures pumping equipment (submersible well,
cantilever, double-entry, vertical and horizontal multistage pumps,
fire-fighting stations, pressure boosters, ground pumps),
electrical, non-standard equipment, castings from ferrous metals
and alloys.
The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998. At
present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.
SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize
the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved
through regional cooperation.
Baku is hosting the SPECA from November 20 to 24, 2023.
