Azerbaijani FM Discuss With OIC Secretary General Preparations For Organization's Summit

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. On November 22,
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Secretary
General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein
Brahim Taha, who is on visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
The current cooperation agenda and prospects for relations
between Azerbaijan and the OIC, preparations for the upcoming OIC
summit and other high-level events next year, our country's plans
in this context, as well as the current situation in the region
were discussed at the meeting.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted with satisfaction the close
cooperation established with the organization. The Secretary
General, in turn, said that the opening of the OIC Labor Center in
Baku within the framework of the 5th Conference of the Ministers of
Labor of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic
Cooperation will contribute to the further development of relations
within the organization.
t was noted that joint work will contribute to expanding
cooperation between member countries in the field of labor,
employment, social protection and human capital development.
During the meeting, there were also exchanged views on other
issues of mutual interest.
