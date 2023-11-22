-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani FM Discuss With OIC Secretary General Preparations For Organization's Summit


11/22/2023 3:11:03 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. On November 22, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha, who is on visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The current cooperation agenda and prospects for relations between Azerbaijan and the OIC, preparations for the upcoming OIC summit and other high-level events next year, our country's plans in this context, as well as the current situation in the region were discussed at the meeting.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted with satisfaction the close cooperation established with the organization. The Secretary General, in turn, said that the opening of the OIC Labor Center in Baku within the framework of the 5th Conference of the Ministers of Labor of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation will contribute to the further development of relations within the organization.

t was noted that joint work will contribute to expanding cooperation between member countries in the field of labor, employment, social protection and human capital development.

During the meeting, there were also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

MENAFN22112023000187011040ID1107473130

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search