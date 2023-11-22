-->


Türkiye Elected As Member Of UNESCO World Heritage Committee


11/22/2023 3:11:03 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Türkiye elected as a member of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee for 2023-2027, Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Trend reports.

The minister said that Türkiye was elected as a member of the committee through voting at the session of the "24th General Assembly of States Parties" held in Paris.

The Minister added that during the four-year membership period, Türkiye, together with other members of the World Heritage Committee, will have a say in the decision-making process regarding candidates for inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List

