Türkiye Elected As Member Of UNESCO World Heritage Committee

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Türkiye elected
as a member of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee for 2023-2027,
Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Trend reports.
The minister said that Türkiye was elected as a member of the
committee through voting at the session of the "24th General
Assembly of States Parties" held in Paris.
The Minister added that during the four-year membership period,
Türkiye, together with other members of the World Heritage
Committee, will have a say in the decision-making process regarding
candidates for inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List
MENAFN22112023000187011040ID1107473129
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.