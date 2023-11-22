Kazakhstan, Hungary Ready To Co-Op To Develop Joint Projects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 23. Kazakhstan and
Hungary are ready to cooperate to develop specific joint projects,
Trend reports.
This was said during the meeting between the Minister of Foreign
Affairs of Kazakhstan and Hungary, Murat Nurtlehua and Peter
Szijjarto.
The parties discussed the prospects for further strengthening
Kazakh-Hungarian cooperation in the political, trade, economic,
cultural and humanitarian areas.
Countries, according to Murat Nurtleu, have fostered political
interaction at all levels. "Hungary is our close ally and the only
country in the Central and Eastern European region that has
established a strategic partnership with us," the prime minister
added.
In turn, Peter Szijjarto emphasized the high level of existing
cooperation among countries across the entire spectrum of
contact.
As he stated, Hungary is eager to expand current areas of our
collaboration and will make every effort to do so.
During the negotiations, special emphasis was placed on the
expansion of commercial, economic, and investment connections, as
well as concerns of energy cooperation.
Over the past 20 years, investments worth more than $300 million
have been attracted from Hungary to Kazakhstan. Negotiations are
currently underway to implement investment projects worth $490
million in areas such as mechanical engineering, agriculture and
logistics.
Following the meeting, the parties signed a Work Plan between
the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Kazakhstan and Hungary for
2024-2026.
