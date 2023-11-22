Pope Frances: Palestinian Conflict Beyond War, This Is Terrorism

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))

VATICAN CITY, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- Pope Francis of the Vatican described on Wednesday what is happening in Gaza Strip under the brutal aggression of the Israeli occupation forces and in the West Bank as something have "gone beyond war. This isn't war anymore, this is terrorism." "Please, let us go ahead with peace. Pray for peace, pray a lot for peace." This came at the conclusion of the general sermon delivered by the Pope in Saint Peter's Square after his meeting earlier with two delegations, one of whom was a Palestinian family member of prisoners in the occupation prisons, and the other was a family member of detainees in Gaza. The Pope added that Palestinians are suffering a lot and he felt the extent of their suffering, "This is what wars do. But here we have gone beyond wars. This is not war. This is terrorism," he underlined, calling on everyone to pray for peace and work to solve problems and not continuing the torment that kills everyone in the end.