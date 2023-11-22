SANA: Israeli Occupation Forces Target Vicinity Of Damascus

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces targeted on Wednesday the vicinity of Damascus, causing only material damages, said a news source.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) citing a military source, the air defenses of the Syrian Army intercepted an Israeli missile attack.

"At about 15:10, the Zionist enemy carried out an air aggression with 2 missiles from the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus," said the source, adding that the army air forces responded to the aggression and shot down one of the missiles.

The losses were limited to material damage, the source noted. (end)

