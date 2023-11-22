15 Fuel Trucks, 90 Humanitarian Aid Convoys Cross Into Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Nov. 22 (Petra) -- Shortly before the agreed-upon humanitarian truce between Hamas and the Israeli occupation forces began, 15 fuel trucks and 90 other vehicles providing relief and humanitarian aid crossed into the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.The Rafah crossing is on high alert, awaiting the truce to take effect in order to bring in more convoys of humanitarian and relief aid that are lined up in front of the crossing, Egyptian media reported.Egypt will continue to play a critical role in ending the ongoing war against Gaza and facilitating the crossing of humanitarian aid, an Egyptian source said.