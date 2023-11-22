Italian FM Says Israel Must Respect International Law

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) -- Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday that Israel needed to consider the international perception of its offensive against Hamas (...) and the methods chosen in fulfilling its (...) goals."The message to Israel is, please, it's crucial to respect international law. We need to be very serious when we talk about the civilian population," Tajani told the Financial Times.Tajani said there were too many extremists also in Israel, specifically settlers in the occupied West Bank.The Italian minister said time must be given to work towards a long-term political solution to the decades-old conflict.