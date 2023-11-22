Jordan Tourism Board Hosts Kurdish Tourist Delegation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) - The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB), in cooperation with Royal Jordanian, hosted a tourist delegation from the Kurdistan region of Iraq on Wednesday, including a number of tourism and travel agents and tour operators.
The JTB organized a tour for the delegation to various tourist locations and sites in the Kingdom. The delegation also visited some hospitals and health centers.
The visit concluded with a workshop attended by 18 representatives from Jordanian tourism offices, hotels, and hospitals.
Members of the delegation expressed their satisfaction with the week-long visit, stressing that Jordan offers a unique and diverse tourism product that is appealing to both Iraqi and Arab tourists.
This visit is a reflection of the JTB and Royal Jordanian's continued cooperation in the Arab markets.
