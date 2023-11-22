5 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Khan Yunis Home

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) - Five Palestinians were killed on Wednesday by an Israeli occupation airstrike on a house in southern Gaza Strip.According to Palestinian media outlets, the occupation forces bombed a house in Khan Yunis, killing 5 Palestinians and injuring 20 others.

