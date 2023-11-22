King Returns To Jordan After Cairo Trip

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, November 22 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah returned to Jordan Wednesday after a trip to Cairo.
MENAFN22112023000117011021ID1107473110
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.