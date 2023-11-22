(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) RAK Hospital Achieves Prestigious JCI Accreditation for the 6th Consecutive Time







November 22, 2023; Ras Al Khaimah, UAE - RAK Hospital, the UAE's premier healthcare institution located in Ras Al Khaimah, has proudly achieved the esteemed accreditation from Joint Commission International (JCI), USA, for the sixth consecutive time. This accomplishment, received from the world's largest healthcare accrediting agency, is a testament to the hospital's unwavering commitment, hard work, and dedication to providing the highest standards of care.

Throughout its 16 years of operation, RAK Hospital has consistently standardized patient care processes at all levels while upgrading support service processes, ensuring a holistic and superlative experience for its patients.



'Being accredited for the sixth consecutive time is a source of immense pride for RAK Hospital. We were the first hospital in the Northern Emirates to achieve JCI, USA accreditation in 2007, and maintaining this prestigious recognition underscores our commitment to the highest standards of patient care and clinical practice,' remarked Dr. Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director of RAK Hospital.



This milestone not only recognizes past efforts but serves as a stepping stone in RAK Hospital's ongoing journey to deliver world-class healthcare services. The institution remains steadfast in maintaining and enhancing the quality and safety of care provided to the community, guided by the support and expertise of JCI, which continues to inspire continuous improvement and innovation.



Boasting a team of the best surgeons and medical professionals, RAK Hospital has established itself as a leader in addressing complex cases, including knee replacements, neck and spine surgeries, vitreo-retinal surgeries, laparoscopic surgeries, open-heart surgeries, and various other specialties.

In addition to this latest JCI accreditation, RAK Hospital has earned numerous accolades and awards, recognizing its exceptional services and commitment to providing outstanding care.



JCI, USA accreditation is regarded as the gold standard in global healthcare. Joint Commission International identifies, measures, and shares best practices in quality and patient safety worldwide, cementing RAK Hospital's position as a leader in delivering excellence in healthcare.



