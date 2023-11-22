Gaza's Humanitarian Pause, The Fruit Of Qatar's Intense Efforts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: An announcement was made today regarding the agreement of a humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip, the result of relentless efforts made by the State of Qatar at the highest levels, in coordination with all partners, to halt the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, which began on the Oct. 7 last year.

Over the past weeks, the political and diplomatic efforts and endeavors of the State of Qatar did not cease for a single moment, culminating in the achievement, early this morning, of a four-day humanitarian ceasefire extendable in duration.

The primary goal of Qatar was to seek an immediate cessation of hostilities, de-escalation, protection of civilians, and the release of prisoners, aiming to stop the bloodshed and prevent the region from sliding into a wider circle of violence that exacts its toll on the peoples of the region already exhausted by wars and conflicts.

In the context of these efforts, HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani participated, along with Their Majesties, Excellencies, and Highnesses, the Presidents of countries and heads of delegations, in the Cairo Peace Summit, held on Oct. 21 in Cairo in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Furthermore, His Highness the Amir undertook a tour that included three Arab countries: the United Arab Emirates, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. During this tour, His Highness discussed with his brothers, the leaders of the three countries, the developments in occupied Palestine, efforts to halt the aggression on Gaza, protect civilians, urgently deliver aid, and support security and stability in the region.

HH the Amir, along with his brothers, Their Majesties, Excellencies, and the Honorable Presidents of countries and heads of delegations, also participated in the extraordinary Islamic-Arab summit held in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the Nov. 11. His Highness delivered a speech emphasizing that the summit convenes during a time when Palestinians in the Gaza Strip endure atrocities of Israeli war machinery beyond human endurance.

HH the Amir of the State of Qatar, reaffirmed that Qatar remains steadfast in its historical stance supporting the resilience of the Palestinian people and their just cause, and that Qatar will continue to work with its partners in the region and the international community in providing humanitarian aid and to those in need, despite the ongoing Israeli obstruction.

Qatar also called for the permanent opening of safe humanitarian corridors to deliver aid to the affected and afflicted without any obstacles or conditions. It vehemently rejected the arbitrary use of humanitarian aid and the threat of bombing it as a means of political pressure and extortion. It also stressed the imperative need for this aid to reach all parts of the Gaza Strip.

Through the past six weeks, Doha became a dynamic communication and received numerous ministers and officials from around the world. In this respect, HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Lusail Palace on Oct. 13, when the two sides discussed a host of regional and international issues of common concern, particularly the developments and the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

During the meeting, HH the Amir underlined making efforts for de-escalation and opening safe corridors for delivering humanitarian assistance in Gaza as well as avoiding spread of violence in the region. His Highness also affirmed the State of Qatar's firm position on condemning the targeting of civilians.

The successive developments in the Gaza Strip and the deterioration of the humanitarian situation there were the centre of the discussion during the meeting of HH the Amir and Caretaker Prime Minister of the sisterly Republic of Lebanon HE Najib Mikati on Oct. 29 as well as His Highness' meeting with HM King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite King of Jordan on Nov. 1, where they exchanged views on advancing regional and international diplomatic efforts to demand an immediate ceasefire and protecting civilians in Gaza, and working towards achieving a just, comprehensive, and peaceful solution for the Palestinian cause to ensure security and stability in the region.

In this regard, HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani reiterated the State of Qatar's firm stance on the Palestinian Cause and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, particularly their right in establishing an independent state on the 1967 boarders with East Jerusalem as its capital on basis of the two-state solution.

His Highness also reiterated Qatar's condemnation of all violations of the Palestinian people as well as their land and sanctities, which undermine reaching a just solution to the issue. In turn, HM King of Jordan expressed thanks and appreciation to His Highness for his continuous support for the Palestinian Cause as well as the just Arab causes.

Likewise, the situation in the occupied Palestinian Territories and the regional and international efforts calling for immediate ceasefire and protection for civilians in Gaza were central during the talks between HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President of South Africa HE Cyril Ramaphosa

on Nov.15.

Within the framework of the State of Qatar's political efforts to support the Palestinian cause and alleviate the suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip, HH the Amir met with several senior officials who visited Doha, including Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Republic of Turkiye HE Hakan Fidan; Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who conveyed to His Highness an oral message from President of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Ebrahim Raisi, pertaining to a number of regional and international issues, especially those related to developments in the Palestinian territories.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani participated in the coordination meeting of foreign ministers of the State of Qatar, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, held in the Jordanian capital, Amman, on Nov. 4.

This was within the context of the purposeful efforts aimed at achieving a cessation of the Israeli war on Gaza and addressing the resulting humanitarian catastrophe.

His Excellency also participated on the same day with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, and Egypt, along with the Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization, in a meeting with His Excellency Antony Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State, held in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

During the meeting, all repercussions and means to end the dangerous deterioration threatening the security of the entire region were discussed. They emphasized the Arab position calling for an immediate ceasefire and urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Qatar also participated in the extraordinary session of the Council of the Arab League at the level of Arab foreign ministers, held in Cairo on the eleventh of October last year, to consult and coordinate on ways to stop the escalation and aggression against Gaza.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs chaired Qatar's delegation in the emergency meeting of the foreign ministers of the GCC held in the Omani capital, Muscat, on Oct. 17, to discuss the situation in the Palestinian territories.

Phone communications remained constant and frequent between HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and foreign ministers of many Arab, Islamic, and friendly countries. He also received several of them who visited Qatar recently, including the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, who commended Qatar's regional and international efforts in this crisis.

Throughout these communications and meetings, the latest developments in Palestinian territories and Israel, as well as ways to de-escalate tensions, were discussed. HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed Qatar's deep concern about the escalating violence between the two sides, emphasizing the necessity of utmost restraint.

He also affirmed the need for concerted efforts to calm the situation, reduce tensions, and shield civilians from the consequences of confrontations.

He underscored the necessity of continuous entry of relief convoys and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian brethren trapped under bombardment.

On Oct. 21 last year, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call from US Secretary of State HE Antony Blinken.

During the call, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries, means to support and develop them, in addition to the latest developments in Palestinian territories and Israel, and ways to de-escalate tensions.

The U.S. Secretary of State, during the call, thanked Qatar for its efforts in securing the release of two American citizens from Gaza.

Thus, Qatar's communications, consultations, and efforts have been an uninterrupted series since day one and continue at the highest levels with various officials in the region and the world to coordinate regarding the grave developments in Gaza, regional and international coordination efforts.

Qatar hasnt missed an opportunity to strongly express its consistent stance on the Palestinian issue, affirming that the only guarantee for achieving sustainable peace lies in reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue within the framework of the Arab initiative, ensuring the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

It emphasizes that the absence of a just solution to the Palestinian issue will always accompany the absence of peace in the Middle East, imposing commitments and duties on the international community to materialize a just solution and turn it into a reality.